MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Using God's Word As Medicine": a spiritual prescription for wellness. "Using God's Word As Medicine" is the creation of published author Monica Thornton, a devoted wife and passionate Christian.
Thornton shares, "Take these prescribed pills, and call the doctor (the Holy Spirit) in the morning!
"The best known people in the Bible are God and his Son, Jesus, whom he sent to this earth two thousand years ago. He sent his Son for a reason, and that reason was to let everybody on this earth know that there is a Savior. Jesus left us with a word before he left, and his word was that he would leave us with peace. When will we take this and make it applicable to our lives?
"We have troubles all around us. But the Holy Spirit is there for us. Some of us don't even think to say, 'Good morning,' to the Holy Spirit, who wakes us up each day. We just go along our way. Here are some of the issues in this book that we face, and the Holy Spirit helps us along the way with a word from the Bible.
"Finances is a major problem in today's society. We invest in the stock market, lottery, casinos, and other investments that take money right out of our hands. However, the Holy Spirit tells us to invest only in him, and he will supply all our needs. He tells us to test him and see if he won't open up the heavens and pour you out a blessing.
"The Holy Spirit has a word for our enemies too. The Old Testament says, 'An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.' However, when we come up against the enemy, the Holy Spirit tells us in the New Testament that the battle is his, not ours. The Spirit saves us from going to jail or to our graves. The Holy Spirit knows what's best for us.
"Don't our emotions get out of context! We are emotional people on this earth. We let some of the smallest things upset us. Then we end up taking it out on our family and friends. We end up always on the losing end and later apologize for our mistakes. However, as you read this book, you'll find scripture in the Bible stating, 'We do not fight against flesh and blood but against rulers, authorities, against the powers of this dark world and spiritual forces of evil.' Wow! We've been fighting the wrong person. The devil does come to steal, kill, and destroy.
"The list goes on and on from our marriages, finances, and family. My book will not only lead you to do the right things in life but lead you into the hands of God, which is the Bible. We all must evangelize God's word in this fallen world! Let's do so before we go home to our Father, who is in heaven. Then he'll say, "Job well done, thy good and faithful servant!""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Thornton's new book is a considerate approach to examining how one practices their faith.
Thornton writes in hopes of encouraging others to reinvest in their spiritual health and seek a deeper relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "Using God's Word As Medicine" on YouTube.
