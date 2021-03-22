MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" is a wonderful read about friendship and acceptance. "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" is the work of published author Montoya Whitfield, a registered psychological assistant who is currently working on her doctorate in psychology, with a specialization in child and adolescent therapy.
Whitfield shares, "The Exceptionals with an 'S'" is the first of a mini book series. Each book is written to highlight the triumphant stories of each child, spotlighting their exception in a way where it shows how exceptionally cool that child really is! The series will aim to educate children about different disabilities in a fun way and inspire exceptional kids so they know how cool they really are! "The Exceptionals with an 'S'" are a fun and inspiring group of kids that children and families will instantly love!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Montoya Whitfield's book shows a fun and inspiring take on an exceptional group of kids who find friendship despite their uniqueness and differences.
