MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" is a wonderful read about friendship and acceptance. "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" is the work of published author Montoya Whitfield, a registered psychological assistant who is currently working on her doctorate in psychology, with a specialization in child and adolescent therapy.

Whitfield shares, "The Exceptionals with an 'S'" is the first of a mini book series. Each book is written to highlight the triumphant stories of each child, spotlighting their exception in a way where it shows how exceptionally cool that child really is! The series will aim to educate children about different disabilities in a fun way and inspire exceptional kids so they know how cool they really are! "The Exceptionals with an 'S'" are a fun and inspiring group of kids that children and families will instantly love!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Montoya Whitfield's book shows a fun and inspiring take on an exceptional group of kids who find friendship despite their uniqueness and differences.

View a synopsis of "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Exceptionals with an 'S': The Adventures of Miley & Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.