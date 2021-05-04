WHITE HAVEN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teen mental health is at peak crisis levels, with anxiety, depression, and suicide at all-time highs. The COVID pandemic and the subsequent isolation, lack of support systems, derailed routines, and stress have only made it worse. According to the CDC, mental health-related emergency department visits among children and teens under 18 increased 31% in 2020, compared with 2019. Teen suicide is now the second cause of death for teens in our country.
And the crisis in the Keystone State is no different. According to the latest Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), 38% of teens indicated they felt anxious, depressed, or sad most days in the past 12 months.
"Our country needs more awareness, less stigma, and more access to high quality teen and young adult mental health services," said Alex Stavros, CEO of Embark Behavioral Health. "When your teen's emotions are running high, we encourage parents to be curious, practice active listening, paraphrase what they hear, avoid solving, and focus on connection before correction. Also, when it gets serious, please seek professional help," Rob Gent, Embark Chief Clinical Officer, said.
Embark BH, a national network of therapy centers for adolescents and young adults, is on a mission to lead the way in reversing these negative mental health trends. With a 25-year legacy of treating teens, Embark recently announced the opening of its newest premier treatment program in White Haven, Pennsylvania. Located along the Lehigh River near the Pocono Mountains, Embark at the Poconos will offer short-term residential care for teen girls, ages 12-17, who may be struggling with anxiety or depression. The treatment program is insurance reimbursed and will serve Pennsylvania, the New York metropolitan area, and the broader East Coast region.
Short-term residential treatment at Embark provides a nurturing environment for stabilization, assessment, and healing. Clinicians implement a course of care and provide specialized treatment to prevent further problems from developing as the teen girls grow into young women. Treatment typically lasts between 45 and 90 days.
Helene Creasy, LCSW, Embark's Regional Vice President, said this of the new location, "We are honored to give families additional access to the affordable, high-quality mental health services we've provided since Embark began treating teen girls and their families 25 years ago."
The Embark at the Poconos residential program complements Embark at Main Line, a premier teen outpatient therapy center located in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
To learn more about Embark's boys and girls Short Term Residential Programs, or how Embark works together with insurance to ensure access to affordable treatment, please visit embarkbh.com.
