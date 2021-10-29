MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Dog's Day": a potent story of love and loss as the sweet pup turns to a beloved senior dog in the last moments. "A Dog's Day" is the creation of published author Morgan Lee Cross.
Cross shares, "A Dog's Day is a curious and fun rhyming story about Buddy and his new friend Tilly. After becoming friends over night, Tilly and Buddy venture the world together. Spending every moment with each other, the pair are able to learn from one another. Moment by moment, side by side, day by day, the two play. Their friendship is strong, but their time is short. How much can they do in just one day?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morgan Lee Cross's new book is an emotional story of devoted pet ownership.
Cross shares a sweet tale of the joy a dog can bring, and the devoted care needed to see them through to the very end.
