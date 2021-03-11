MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Seasons of Breaking Free" is a heartrending yet hopeful story of one woman's struggle to overcome disappointment, darkness, and despair after the end of a cherished relationship. "The Seasons of Breaking Free" is the creation of published author Morgan Nucilli, an author, trainer, and dedicated child advocate.
Nucilli writes, "When your life is consumed with empathy and divorce is in the near future, where do you turn? Knowing God was the answer and my growing relationship with Him would be the only thing to keep me at peace. The journey will show you that no matter what is thrown in your path, He will not leave you or forsake you. Having faith and knowing to whom you belong will keep you growing spiritually."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morgan Nucilli's new book is an inspirational and encouraging true tale that offers comfort and support to readers who are going through a difficult time in their lives.
