"Deep Within...: A Daily Devotional for Those Experiencing or Coming Out of Covert Narcissistic Abuse" from Christian Faith Publishing author Morgan Worthington is a thoughtful exploration of narcissistic attributes and how to combat those behaviors with key components of God's word.
Worthington shares, "In the aftermath of her divorce from a covert narcissist, the author realized that there were two components to what she experienced: the intellectual, and the spiritual. While intellectual awareness provided understanding, healing came through submission and surrender to Jesus.
"The reason why the Word of God is called the Sword of the Spirit is that it is the weapon that destroys evil in the spiritual realm. You also can move from understanding the traits and characteristics of covert narcissists to becoming strong and victorious in Christ.
"Jesus wants you. He wants you to find peace in His presence. He wants to restore you, heal you, and bless you more than you can ever fathom. Give Him permission, and use His Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morgan Worthington's new book offers helpful guidance regarding overcoming the significant and long-term effects of emotional abuse and manipulation.
Worthington shares from personal experience in hopes of helping others who have suffered at the hands of a narcissistic friend, partner, or otherwise.
