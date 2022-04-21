"My Spirituality of Nature: Make Choices and Open Doors" from Christian Faith Publishing author Morreece Elaine Cook is a heartfelt discussion of one's connection to God's creation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Spirituality of Nature: Make Choices and Open Doors": a potent reminder of one's place within God's plan. "My Spirituality of Nature: Make Choices and Open Doors" is the creation of published author Morreece Elaine Cook, who has enjoyed a thirty-year-long career in clinical social work. She has earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both in clinical social work, and has completed partial coursework in doctoral studies.
Cook shares, "My life has grown in wholeness with the writing of this book. God shows me more every day about how to connect with my 'spirituality of nature.' This concept reveals how my spirit (my 'core') connects with all of nature—earth (animals, vegetation, microorganisms), water, wind, and fire.
"My literary contribution looks at, Who is nature? Who am I? and How are we connected? For a very long time, I believed that there were few connections, if any. Through a lifetime of living with God, my spirit has been inspired to look more closely at his creations and what makes them connected. What is my responsibility (if any) in all of this?
"Over the course of my lifetime, my explorations led to what I name my spirituality of nature. It is my spirit, my core, my believing which leads me to see God as I never have. Not only is one human being related to another, each of us is related to and responsible for all that God creates. I know beyond all unknowing that God created me to be both unique and to be responsible for his creations. I am part of all that is and all that is me.
"I invite you to take this phenomenal journey with me. My hope is that we will join together in seeking out God's creations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morreece Elaine Cook's new book is a compelling reminder of God's plan for all and the interconnectedness of his creation.
Cook shares in hopes of empowering others to trust in God's plan and care for the creation around them.
