MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Disabled and Faithful": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from God's promise. "Disabled and Faithful" is the creation of published author Moses Macias.

Macias shares, "Many people struggle with being disabled. Many believers struggle with being strong in the faith. How do you deal with both? Disabled and Faithful is written to encourage believers who are also dealing with medical issues, whether they're temporary or permanent, to follow God in the hardships. Even if you're not disabled, the principles discussed in Disabled and Faithful can still apply to any believer in God. Many issues are addressed in Disabled and Faithful, such as giving, prayer, worship, Bible studying, and so forth, that someone who is disabled deals with different circumstances in life than other believers but are encouraged to stay faithful to God despite the differences."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moses Macias's new book will encourage and empower as readers consider the valid and inspiring points made within.

Macias shares in hopes of reaching others who have faced similar struggles with their physical health, mental wellbeing, and faith.

Consumers can purchase "Disabled and Faithful" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Disabled and Faithful," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.