MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Disabled and Faithful": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from God's promise. "Disabled and Faithful" is the creation of published author Moses Macias.
Macias shares, "Many people struggle with being disabled. Many believers struggle with being strong in the faith. How do you deal with both? Disabled and Faithful is written to encourage believers who are also dealing with medical issues, whether they're temporary or permanent, to follow God in the hardships. Even if you're not disabled, the principles discussed in Disabled and Faithful can still apply to any believer in God. Many issues are addressed in Disabled and Faithful, such as giving, prayer, worship, Bible studying, and so forth, that someone who is disabled deals with different circumstances in life than other believers but are encouraged to stay faithful to God despite the differences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moses Macias's new book will encourage and empower as readers consider the valid and inspiring points made within.
Macias shares in hopes of reaching others who have faced similar struggles with their physical health, mental wellbeing, and faith.
