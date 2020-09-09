Firearms are the second leading cause of trauma-related death in children in our Trauma Centers,” said Michael Nance, M.D. FACS, FAAP, Director of the Pediatric Trauma Program, investigator with the Center for Injury Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and lead author of the research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics. The research shows that one in five mass shootings occurs within a block of a school and more than 90% occur within a mile of a school, place where children gather.