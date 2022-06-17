"Trenton the Turtle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Prince, illustrated by her son, Benjamin Prince, is a delightful children's narrative that finds a sweet little turtle exploring the world and encountering various unique creatures along the way.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trenton the Turtle": an engaging narrative for young readers that encourages an appreciation for individuality. "Trenton the Turtle" is the creation of published author Deborah Prince, a loving wife and mother who is a graduate of Spring Arbor University and has worked for her local public school, Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools, for ten years.
Prince shares, "Like many people in our lives, Trenton the Turtle moves a little slower than others. Trenton notices many beautiful things in the world that other people tend to overlook. Come along with Trenton, who goes for a walk through the countryside on a beautiful day and shows his friends that being the fastest isn't always most important. Sometimes taking your time and moving slowly enables you to catch a glimpse of some marvelous sights.
"Trenton is illustrated by Benjamin Prince, who was also the inspiration for this heartwarming story about friendship and acceptance."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Prince's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by her beloved son who is on the autism spectrum.
Prince shares a darling tale of friendship, acceptance, and taking things in one's own stride.
