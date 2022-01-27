MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Praying through the Psalms": an encouraging resource for those who seek a deeper connection with God. "Praying through the Psalms" is the creation of published author Moy Hernandez Jr., a loving husband and father who finds joy in spreading the word of God.
Moy shares, "It is my sincere hope that this book will serve a simple purpose and that is to help us to pray. I have attempted to write my own prayers by using my interpretation of what the Psalm writers are trying to present. These prayers will hopefully be of blessing to you. And who knows it might just encourage you to write your own prayers, using the very words of God.
"I am a strong believer that if we pray according to the promises of God, He will answer our every prayers. May you find comfort in the words that God inspired these servants of His. May you experience the tenderness and faithfulness of a merciful and loving God. And may these words encourage you to carry on, knowing full well that God is ultimately in control.
"Remember, prayer is not how we get God to agree with us, but it is where we learn to agree with His good and perfect will. As we grow in our faith and learn about the behaviors and actions that please our heavenly Father, then slowly but surely, our prayers will align with His purpose for us. May we all learn to align ourselves with the will of God and then truly come to experience His amazing blessings in our lives and in those of the people around us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moy Hernandez Jr.'s new book will reaffirm believers' sense of faith, whether they are new or established followers of Christ.
Moy shares in hopes of encouraging others to build a firm foundation of faith through active, informed prayer.
