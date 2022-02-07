MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Didn't Go to Church Today": a heartfelt story of faith, family, and God's love. "I Didn't Go to Church Today" is the creation of published author Mrs. Angela Lane, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has dedicated over thirty-five years to working with children.
Mrs. Lane shares, "When God calls us into His will, it can be at a young age. In this book, you will learn about how life can overtake you and how we forget about what's important and how laying our spiritual foundation can set up our family for life. In Hebrews 10:25, it says, 'Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.' Sometimes it's not always the person we expect to help teach our children; God will place it on a willing heart to help teach the children of today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mrs. Angela Lane's new book is a hopeful opportunity for parents and young readers to discuss the importance of faith.
Mrs. Lane's devotion to educating and nurturing young children is apparent within the pages of this charming faith-based work.
Consumers can purchase "I Didn't Go to Church Today" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
