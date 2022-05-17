"Wimpy Warrior" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ms. Teresa is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that finds a sweet young boy learning important lessons of the power of God's armor.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wimpy Warrior": an inspiring message of faith for young readers. "Wimpy Warrior" is the creation of published author Ms. Teresa, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Oklahoma and has worked as a children's minister in Germany, California, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Ms. Teresa shares, "Come along with Joshie, the Wimpy Warrior, as he goes on the adventure of a lifetime. He allows God to teach him the lessons he needs to know to go from a half-baked Pillsbury Doughboy to a mighty warrior of God. Joshie learns about salvation and forgiveness. He learns to tell the difference between a beautiful lie and an ugly truth. He learns to listen as God speaks to him in many different ways.
"When faced with the greatest adventure of his life, the Wimpy Warrior rises to the challenge and receives his heart's desire.
"Dear reader, To help you be better equipped, devotionals for each chapter have been included in the back."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Teresa's new book will delight and inspire as readers explore an emerging sense of faith with Joshie.
Ms. Teresa shares in hopes of helping young believers find a strong connection with their faith.
