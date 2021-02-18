MSA Safety Incorporated

 By MSA Safety

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $388 million, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $19 million or 4.8 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 10.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $67 million or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to $65 million or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $12 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $31 million or $0.79 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $34 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $18 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $96 million, increasing 26% from a year ago. The company realized a 320 basis point improvement in working capital from the third quarter of 2020.

Annual Highlights

  • Revenue was $1.35 billion, decreasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis or 3 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $167 million or 12.4 percent of sales, compared to $186 million or 13.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $243 million or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to $251 million or 17.9 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $120 million or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $136 million or $3.48 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings were $177 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $188 million or $4.80 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $39 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $27 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $207 million, increasing 25% from a year ago. The company continues to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing its business and returning value to shareholders. For the year, MSA invested $49 million in capital expenditures, paid down $44 million of debt, funded $67 million of dividends to shareholders, and deployed $20 million for share repurchases.

Comments from Management

"Our organization finished out a challenging year with strong fourth quarter performance that resulted in record revenue for the quarter, double-digit growth in cash flow, and a healthy backlog to enter 2021," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO.  "Along with protecting the health and safety of our 5,000 associates, we remained focused on three key deliverables throughout the year:  developing the most advanced safety technologies for our global customer base; driving operational excellence programs to improve our business model; and using our strong balance sheet to make investments that enhance our leadership positions in key markets," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's full year adjusted operating margin improved 10 basis points to 18 percent of sales, despite the 3 percent revenue decline associated with the pandemic and recession. "Overall, our diverse product portfolio and focus on continuous improvement drove strong performance in a challenging environment."

MSA's quarterly results include 10 percent revenue growth in firefighter safety products, a defensive market segment that has performed well through a broad range of economic conditions. "From our break-through G1 and M1 breathing apparatus platforms, to the recent acquisition of UK turnout gear leader Bristol Uniforms, to the upcoming launch of MSA's cloud-based Connected Firefighter platform and LUNAR system – which will create a new standard for firefighter accountability – we've made significant investments to help protect firefighters from head to toe with the most progressive technologies being developed today," Mr. Vartanian explained. MSA completed the Bristol Uniforms acquisition in January 2021.  The transaction, valued at approximately $60 million, expands MSA's addressable market in the International fire service business.

In addition to the recent acquisition, Mr. Vartanian noted that profitability improvements in MSA's International segment were an ongoing highlight for the company in 2020.  Adjusted operating margin in the segment expanded by 320 basis points in the fourth quarter and 270 basis points for the year. "Our restructuring investments and continuous improvement culture continue to yield strong returns across our International business," he said.

"Protecting the health and safety of workers around the world has never been more important or more relevant than it is today, and our team remains committed to advancing our mission," Mr. Vartanian said.   "Our new product development pipeline, our focus on continuous improvement, and our strong balance sheet position us to continue to deliver value for our customers, employees, and shareholders in 2021 and beyond," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Net sales

$

388,248





$

375,255





$

1,348,223





$

1,401,981



Cost of products sold

228,976





208,410





757,775





765,369



Gross profit

159,272





166,845





590,448





636,612



















Selling, general and administrative

76,268





85,165





290,334





330,502



Research and development

16,545





16,366





58,268





57,848



Restructuring charges

8,906





2,643





27,381





13,846



Currency exchange losses, net (a)

4,757





2,476





8,578





19,814



Product liability and other operating expense

34,158





20,217





39,036





28,372



Operating income

18,638





39,978





166,851





186,230



















Interest expense

1,525





2,500





9,432





13,589



Other income, net

(1,308)





(2,244)





(5,684)





(11,094)



Total other expense, net

217





256





3,748





2,495



















Income before income taxes

18,421





39,722





163,103





183,735



Provision for income taxes

5,690





8,173





41,941





46,086



Net income

12,731





31,549





121,162





137,649



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(393)





(387)





(1,061)





(1,209)



Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

12,338





$

31,162





$

120,101





$

136,440



















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:















Basic

$

0.32





$

0.80





$

3.09





$

3.52



Diluted

$

0.31





$

0.79





$

3.05





$

3.48



















Basic shares outstanding

38,981





38,762





38,885





38,653



Diluted shares outstanding

39,335





39,366





39,286





39,189





(a) Currency exchange losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

160,672





$

152,195



Trade receivables, net

252,283





255,082



Inventories

197,819





185,027



Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,796





3,676



Other current assets

141,859





97,383



    Total current assets

756,429





693,363











Property, net

189,620





167,038



Prepaid pension cost

97,545





75,066



Operating lease assets, net

53,451





51,675



Goodwill

443,272





436,679



Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

48,540





52,336



Insurance receivable, noncurrent

82,926





56,169



Other noncurrent assets

200,701





207,367



   Total assets

$

1,872,484





$

1,739,693











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000





$

20,000



Accounts payable

86,854





89,120



Other current liabilities

203,691





168,389



   Total current liabilities

310,545





277,509











Long-term debt, net

287,157





328,394



Pensions and other employee benefits

208,068





186,697



Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

44,639





42,632



Deferred tax liabilities

10,916





9,787



Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

201,268





162,101



Total shareholders' equity

809,891





732,573



   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,872,484





$

1,739,693



 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Net income

$

12,731





$

31,549





$

121,162





$

137,649



Depreciation and amortization

10,390





9,681





39,674





38,020



Product liability expense

34,158





18,464





39,036





26,619



Change in working capital and other operating

39,121





17,018





6,683





(37,326)



  Cash flow from operating activities

96,400





76,712





206,555





164,962



















Capital expenditures

(16,207)





(13,081)





(48,905)





(36,604)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired













(33,196)



Change in short-term investments

(4,981)





22,614





(24,318)





5,425



Property disposals

120





95





454





218



  Cash flow (used in) from investing activities

(21,068)





9,628





(72,769)





(64,157)



















Change in debt

(39,000)





(29,502)





(44,000)





(16,565)



Cash dividends paid

(16,767)





(16,308)





(66,578)





(63,523)



Other financing

5,381





2,019





(15,951)





(4,536)



  Cash flow used in financing activities

(50,386)





(43,791)





(126,529)





(84,624)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,902





1,136





1,234





(4,242)



















Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

27,848





$

43,685





$

8,491





$

11,939



 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)





Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

244,518





$

143,730





$





$

388,248



Operating income













18,638



Operating margin %













4.8

%

Restructuring charges













8,906



Currency exchange losses, net













4,757



Product liability expense













34,158



Strategic transaction costs













515



Adjusted operating income (loss)

50,828





25,145





(8,999)





66,974



Adjusted operating margin %

20.8

%



17.5

%







17.3

%

Depreciation and amortization













10,390



Adjusted EBITDA

57,955





28,310





(8,901)





77,364



Adjusted EBITDA %

23.7

%



19.7

%







19.9

%

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2019















Sales to external customers

$

235,419





$

139,836





$





$

375,255



Operating income













39,978



Operating margin %













10.7

%

Restructuring charges













2,643



Currency exchange losses, net













2,476



Product liability expense













18,464



Strategic transaction costs













1,463



Adjusted operating income (loss)

55,133





20,022





(10,131)





65,024



Adjusted operating margin %

23.4

%



14.3

%







17.3

%

Depreciation and amortization













9,681



Adjusted EBITDA

61,203





23,535





(10,033)





74,705



Adjusted EBITDA %

26.0

%



16.8

%







19.9

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)





Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

874,305





$

473,918





$





$

1,348,223



Operating income













166,851



Operating margin %













12.4

%

Restructuring charges













27,381



Currency exchange losses, net













8,578



Product liability expense













39,036



Strategic transaction costs













717



COVID-19 related costs













757



Adjusted operating income (loss)

200,536





70,864





(28,080)





243,320



Adjusted operating margin %

22.9

%



15.0

%







18.0

%

Depreciation and amortization













39,674



Adjusted EBITDA

227,298





83,385





(27,689)





282,994



Adjusted EBITDA %

26.0

%



17.6

%







21.0

%

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019















Sales to external customers

$

915,118





$

486,863





$





$

1,401,981



Operating income













186,230



Operating margin %













13.3

%

Restructuring charges













13,846



Currency exchange losses, net













19,814



Product liability expense













26,619



Strategic transaction costs













4,400



Adjusted operating income (loss)

226,596





59,910





(35,597)





250,909



Adjusted operating margin %

24.8

%



12.3

%







17.9

%

Depreciation and amortization













38,020



Adjusted EBITDA

251,287





72,848





(35,206)





288,929



Adjusted EBITDA %

27.5

%



15.0

%







20.6

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Consolidated





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

20

%

(5)

%

(7)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

%

3

%



10

%



3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(2)

%

2

%

%

(2)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%



(1)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

18

%

(7)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(7)

%

(1)

%

2

%



9

%



2

%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

4

%

(9)

%

(13)

%

(16)

%

(2)

%

(18)

%

(6)

%



15

%



(4)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

3

%

1

%

%

1

%

%



1

%



1

%

Constant currency sales change

4

%

(9)

%

(10)

%

(15)

%

(2)

%

(17)

%

(6)

%



16

%



(3)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

22

%

(3)

%

(11)

%

(12)

%

(7)

%

(14)

%

1

%



38

%



4

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

5

%

1

%

1

%

2

%

1

%



3

%



1

%

Constant currency sales change

22

%

(3)

%

(6)

%

(11)

%

(6)

%

(12)

%

2

%



41

%



5

%







Twelve Months Ended December 31,2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

4

%

(6)

%

(18)

%

(21)

%

(1)

%

(26)

%

(8)

%



25

%



(4)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

1

%

%

4

%

2

%

1

%

3

%

2

%



4

%



1

%

Constant currency sales change

5

%

(6)

%

(14)

%

(19)

%

%

(23)

%

(6)

%



29

%



(3)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

16

%

(12)

%

4

%

12

%

(2)

%

22

%

6

%



(13)

%



3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(7)

%

(5)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%



(6)

%



(5)

%

Constant currency sales change

9

%

(17)

%

(1)

%

8

%

(7)

%

18

%

1

%



(19)

%



(2)

%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

3

%

(21)

%

3

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

(6)

%

(3)

%



1

%



(3)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(1)

%

(1)

%

%

(1)

%

(2)

%

%

(1)

%



(1)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

2

%

(22)

%

3

%

(7)

%

(5)

%

(6)

%

(4)

%



%



(4)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Consolidated



Americas



International

Breathing Apparatus

18

%



22

%



9

%

Fall Protection

(1)

%



(12)

%



18

%

Portable Gas Detection

(4)

%



(11)

%



8

%

Industrial Head Protection

(5)

%



(6)

%



(1)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(7)

%



(6)

%



(7)

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

(7)

%



(3)

%



(17)

%

Core Sales

2

%



2

%



1

%













Non-Core Sales

9

%



41

%



(19)

%













Net Sales

2

%



5

%



(2)

%











Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Consolidated



Americas



International

Breathing Apparatus

4

%



5

%



2

%

Fall Protection

(17)

%



(23)

%



(6)

%

Portable Gas Detection

(15)

%



(19)

%



(7)

%

Industrial Head Protection

(10)

%



(14)

%



3

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(2)

%



%



(5)

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

(9)

%



(6)

%



(22)

%

Core Sales

(6)

%



(6)

%



(4)

%













Non-Core Sales

16

%



29

%



%













Net Sales

(3)

%



(3)

%



(4)

%

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,







Twelve Months Ended

December 31,







2020



2019



%

Change



2020



2019



%

Change

























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

12,338





$

31,162





(60)%



$

120,101





$

136,440





(12)%

Non-deductible non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments (a)

















15,359







Tax charges associated with restructuring activities

1,119





584









1,119





584







Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting

(266)





(98)









(1,965)





(2,278)







Subtotal

13,191





31,648





(58)%



119,255





150,105





(21)%

























Product liability expense

34,158





18,464









39,036





26,619







Restructuring charges

8,906





2,643









27,381





13,846







Currency exchange losses, net

4,757





2,476









8,578





4,455







Strategic transaction costs

515





1,463









717





4,400







Asset related losses and other

47





100









993





371







Income tax expense on adjustments

(11,716)





(5,914)









(19,330)





(11,826)







Adjusted earnings

$

49,858





$

50,880





(2)%



$

176,630





$

187,970





(6)%

























Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

1.27





$

1.29





(2)%



$

4.50





$

4.80





(6)%



 (a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

