PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $341 million, increasing 9 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $35 million or 10.3 percent of sales, compared to $48 million or 15.4 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $59 million or 17.2 percent of sales, compared to $59 million or 18.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $36 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $42 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $44 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. GAAP and adjusted operating income and earnings reflect $4 million of incremental stock compensation expense driven by the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and its expected revenue and profitability contributions in the coming years.
  • On July 1, 2021, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. in a transaction valued at $337 million. Based in New Kensington, Pa., Bacharach is a leader in gas detection technologies used in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets, with annual revenue of approximately $70 million. The transaction was financed through a combination of fixed and variable incremental borrowings with an after-tax cost of less than 2 percent.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered strong quarterly revenue growth and reached exciting milestones on key strategic programs, including completing the acquisition of Bacharach," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's second quarter incoming order activity exceeded both 2020 and 2019 comparable periods. "The uptick in incoming orders against the backdrop of ongoing supply chain constraints drove a significant increase in backlog."

MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021.  "Many industries today are placing significant focus on monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants for safety, environmental and efficiency purposes. That's one of many reasons we're thrilled to have Bacharach under the MSA umbrella," Mr. Vartanian said. "The acquisition also provides us with access to attractive end markets, and it's a natural fit with our product and manufacturing expertise."

"Throughout the pandemic and recession, we've been laser focused on improving our business model, building further resilience in our portfolio, and investing in new product development to fuel our growth engine for years to come," Mr. Vartanian commented. MSA has deployed approximately $400 million of capital in 2021 for the acquisitions of Bacharach and U.K. firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Bristol Uniforms. "We've added more elements of defensiveness to the portfolio through these acquisitions in strategic end markets. At the same time, we continue to invest heavily in our R&D programs to bring the most advanced safety technologies to our customers."

"The recent acquisitions, ongoing new product development investments, and the uptick in our order book position us well for the second half of 2021. I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions as business conditions continue to improve," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net sales

$

341,289





$

314,438





$

649,717





$

655,583



Cost of products sold

188,374





172,841





362,063





356,627



Gross profit

152,915





141,597





287,654





298,956



















Selling, general and administrative

83,426





69,034





158,889





149,271



Research and development

13,970





13,760





27,204





27,872



Restructuring charges

7,078





8,865





8,385





10,872



Currency exchange losses (gains), net

1,640





793





(459)





1,063



Product liability expense

11,751





851





14,547





2,802



Operating income

35,050





48,294





79,088





107,076



















Interest expense

2,172





2,459





4,082





5,602



Other income, net

(2,293)





(2,000)





(6,506)





(3,258)



Total other (income) expense, net

(121)





459





(2,424)





2,344



















Income before income taxes

35,171





47,835





81,512





104,732



Provision for income taxes

9,784





11,429





19,525





24,523



Net income

25,387





36,406





61,987





80,209



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(262)





(340)





(448)





(468)



Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

25,125





$

36,066





$

61,539





$

79,741



















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:















Basic

$

0.64





$

0.93





$

1.57





$

2.05



Diluted

$

0.64





$

0.92





$

1.56





$

2.03



















Basic shares outstanding

39,167





38,830





39,131





38,826



Diluted shares outstanding

39,420





39,195





39,421





39,273



 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

174,078





$

160,672



Trade receivables, net

226,575





252,283



Inventories

232,658





197,819



Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,855





3,796



Other current assets

132,816





139,708



    Total current assets

769,982





754,278











Property, net

201,163





189,620



Prepaid pension cost

105,078





97,545



Operating lease assets, net

67,383





53,451



Goodwill

447,267





443,272



Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

49,133





48,540



Insurance receivable, noncurrent

91,185





85,077



Other noncurrent assets

232,042





200,701



   Total assets

$

1,963,233





$

1,872,484











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000





$

20,000



Accounts payable

89,086





86,854



Other current liabilities

208,755





203,691



   Total current liabilities

317,841





310,545











Long-term debt, net

314,587





287,157



Pensions and other employee benefits

201,311





208,068



Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

58,877





44,639



Deferred tax liabilities

13,017





10,916



Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

208,832





201,268



Total shareholders' equity

848,768





809,891



   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,963,233





$

1,872,484



 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net income

$

25,387





$

36,406





$

61,987





$

80,209



Depreciation and amortization

11,584





9,786





22,088





19,428



Change in working capital and other operating

1,327





23,232





(161)





(16,606)



  Cash flow from operating activities

38,298





69,424





83,914





83,031



















Capital expenditures

(10,706)





(13,272)





(20,288)





(19,834)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired









(62,992)







Change in short-term investments

5,015





10,210





25,045





(9,402)



Property disposals

25





(9)





60





83



  Cash flow used in investing activities

(5,666)





(3,071)





(58,175)





(29,153)



















Change in debt

(25,013)





(37,000)





27,004





(9,000)



Cash dividends paid

(17,247)





(16,721)





(34,067)





(33,052)



Other financing

(834)





873





(4,392)





(24,124)



  Cash flow used in financing activities

(43,094)





(52,848)





(11,455)





(66,176)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(187)





102





(907)





(3,654)



















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

$

(10,649)





$

13,607





$

13,377





$

(15,952)



 

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)





Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021















Sales to external customers

$

217,707





$

123,582





$





$

341,289



Operating income













35,050



Operating margin %













10.3

%

Restructuring charges













7,078



Currency exchange losses, net













1,640



Product liability expense













11,751



Acquisition related costs













3,168



Adjusted operating income (loss)

49,238





20,440





(10,991)





58,687



Adjusted operating margin %

22.6

%



16.5

%







17.2

%

Depreciation and amortization













11,584



Adjusted EBITDA

57,137





24,020





(10,886)





70,271



Adjusted EBITDA %

26.2

%



19.4

%







20.6

%

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

204,231





$

110,207





$





$

314,438



Operating income













48,294



Operating margin %













15.4

%

Restructuring charges













8,865



Currency exchange losses, net













793



Product liability expense













851



Acquisition related costs













64



Adjusted operating income (loss)

49,003





17,402





(7,538)





58,867



Adjusted operating margin %

24.0

%



15.8

%







18.7

%

Depreciation and amortization













9,786



Adjusted EBITDA

55,620





20,474





(7,441)





68,653



Adjusted EBITDA %

27.2

%



18.6

%







21.8

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.



Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021















Sales to external customers

$

426,046





$

223,671





$





$

649,717



Operating income













79,088



Operating margin %













12.2

%

Restructuring charges













8,385



Currency exchange gains, net













(459)



Product liability expense













14,547



Acquisition related costs













4,541



Adjusted operating income (loss)

94,390





29,194





(17,482)





106,102



Adjusted operating margin %

22.2

%



13.1

%







16.3

%

Depreciation and amortization













22,088



Adjusted EBITDA

109,322





36,147





(17,279)





128,190



Adjusted EBITDA %

25.7

%



16.2

%







19.7

%

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

435,484





$

220,099





$





$

655,583



Operating income













107,076



Operating margin %













16.3

%

Restructuring charges













10,872



Currency exchange losses, net













1,063



Product liability expense













2,802



Acquisition related costs













161



COVID-19 related costs













757



Adjusted operating income (loss)

108,811





30,073





(16,153)





122,731



Adjusted operating margin %

25.0

%



13.7

%







18.7

%

Depreciation and amortization













19,428



Adjusted EBITDA

121,878





36,239





(15,958)





142,159



Adjusted EBITDA %

28.0

%



16.5

%







21.7

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Consolidated





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

1

%

32

%

25

%

37

%

(1)

%

42

%

15

%



(26)

%



9

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(3)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

(5)

%

(3)

%

(8)

%

(3)

%



(4)

%



(4)

%

Constant currency sales change

(2)

%

28

%

20

%

32

%

(4)

%

34

%

12

%



(30)

%



5

%

 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(4)

%

20

%

7

%

10

%

(8)

%

16

%

4

%



(26)

%



(1)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(3)

%

(1)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

(5)

%

(3)

%



(3)

%



(3)

%

Constant currency sales change

(6)

%

17

%

6

%

7

%

(10)

%

11

%

1

%



(29)

%



(4)

%

 

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

2

%

8

%

41

%

48

%

1

%

55

%

16

%



(39)

%



7

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

(1)

%

(3)

%

(1)

%



(1)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

2

%

8

%

38

%

46

%

%

52

%

15

%



(40)

%



6

%

 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(3)

%

4

%

12

%

14

%

(6)

%

15

%

3

%



(33)

%



(2)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

1

%

%

%

(1)

%

%



%



%

Constant currency sales change

(3)

%

4

%

13

%

14

%

(6)

%

14

%

3

%



(33)

%



(2)

%

 

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(1)

%

153

%

(8)

%

20

%

(2)

%

28

%

14

%



%



12

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(8)

%

(24)

%

(7)

%

(9)

%

(7)

%

(13)

%

(9)

%



(9)

%



(9)

%

Constant currency sales change

(9)

%

129

%

(15)

%

11

%

(9)

%

15

%

5

%



(9)

%



3

%

 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(5)

%

98

%

(5)

%

2

%

(10)

%

18

%

5

%



(14)

%



2

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(8)

%

(19)

%

(8)

%

(7)

%

(5)

%

(11)

%

(8)

%



(7)

%



(8)

%

Constant currency sales change

(13)

%

79

%

(13)

%

(5)

%

(15)

%

7

%

(3)

%



(21)

%



(6)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Consolidated



Americas



International

Fall Protection

34

%



52

%



15

%

Portable Gas Detection

32

%



46

%



11

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

28

%



8

%



129

%

Industrial Head Protection

20

%



38

%



(15)

%

Breathing Apparatus

(2)

%



2

%



(9)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(4)

%



%



(9)

%

Core Sales

12

%



15

%



5

%













Non-Core Sales

(30)

%



(40)

%



(9)

%













Net Sales

5

%



6

%



3

%

 







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Consolidated



Americas



International

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

17

%



4

%



79

%

Fall Protection

11

%



14

%



7

%

Portable Gas Detection

7

%



14

%



(5)

%

Industrial Head Protection

6

%



13

%



(13)

%

Breathing Apparatus

(6)

%



(3)

%



(13)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(10)

%



(6)

%



(15)

%

Core Sales

1

%



3

%



(3)

%













Non-Core Sales

(29)

%



(33)

%



(21)

%













Net Sales

(4)

%



(2)

%



(6)

%

 

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,







Six Months Ended June 30,









2021



2020



%

Change



2021



2020



%

Change





























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

25,125





$

36,066





(30)%



$

61,539





$

79,741





(23)%



Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-

09: Improvements to employee share-

based payment accounting

(545)





(348)









(2,079)





(1,619)









Subtotal

24,580





35,718





(31)%



59,460





78,122





(24)%





























Product liability expense

11,751





851









14,547





2,802









Acquisition related costs

3,168





64









4,541





161









Restructuring charges

7,078





8,865









8,385





10,872









Asset related losses, net

29





5









48





127









COVID-19 related costs

















757









Currency exchange losses (gains), net

1,640





793











(459)





1,063









Income tax expense on adjustments

(6,484)





(2,613)









(7,320)





(3,914)









Adjusted earnings

$

41,762





$

43,683





(4)%



$

79,202





$

89,990





(12)%





























Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

1.06





$

1.11





(5)%



$

2.01





$

2.29





(12)%



Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:  

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-announces-second-quarter-results-301343699.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

