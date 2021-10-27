MSA Safety Incorporated

 By MSA Safety

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Total revenue was $340 million, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $46 million, compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical.  "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net sales

$

340,197





$

304,392





$

989,915





$

959,975



Cost of products sold

194,199





172,160





556,263





528,799



Gross profit

145,998





132,232





433,652





431,176



















Selling, general and administrative

87,450





64,793





246,339





214,066



Research and development

14,946





13,851





42,149





41,723



Restructuring charges

3,853





7,603





12,239





18,475



Currency exchange losses (gains), net

100





2,759





(359)





3,821



Product liability expense

10,688





2,077





25,235





4,878



Operating income

28,961





41,149





108,049





148,213



















Interest expense

3,764





2,305





7,847





7,907



Other income, net

(2,266)





(1,117)





(8,773)





(4,376)



Total other expense (income), net

1,498





1,188





(926)





3,531



















Income before income taxes

27,463





39,961





108,975





144,682



Provision for income taxes

8,640





11,727





28,165





36,251



Net income

18,823





28,234





80,810





108,431



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(200)





(448)





(668)



Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

18,823





$

28,034





$

80,362





$

107,763



















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:















Basic

$

0.48





$

0.72





$

2.05





$

2.77



Diluted

$

0.48





$

0.71





$

2.04





$

2.74



















Basic shares outstanding

39,194





38,906





39,152





38,853



Diluted shares outstanding

39,430





39,260





39,424





39,269



 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

117,302





$

160,672



Trade receivables, net

219,481





252,283



Inventories

249,449





197,819



Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,884





3,796



Other current assets

135,263





139,708



    Total current assets

725,379





754,278











Property, net

204,410





189,620



Prepaid pension cost

108,842





97,545



Operating lease assets, net

50,731





53,451



Goodwill

636,113





443,272



Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

44,330





48,540



Insurance receivable, noncurrent

94,950





85,077



Other noncurrent assets

394,697





200,701



   Total assets

$

2,259,452





$

1,872,484











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000





$

20,000



Accounts payable

92,634





86,854



Other current liabilities

224,187





203,691



   Total current liabilities

336,821





310,545











Long-term debt, net

592,742





287,157



Pensions and other employee benefits

199,486





208,068



Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,854





44,639



Deferred tax liabilities

49,898





10,916



Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

215,474





201,268



Total shareholders' equity

824,177





809,891



   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,259,452





$

1,872,484



 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net income

$

18,823





$

28,234





$

80,810





$

108,431



Depreciation and amortization

14,182





9,856





36,270





29,284



Change in working capital and other operating

13,224





(10,953)





13,063





(27,560)



  Cash flow from operating activities

46,229





27,137





130,143





110,155



















Capital expenditures

(10,675)





(12,864)





(30,963)





(32,698)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(329,445)









(392,437)







Change in short-term investments

1,017





(9,935)





26,062





(19,337)



Property disposals and other investing

(5,309)





251





(5,249)





334



  Cash flow used in investing activities

(344,412)





(22,548)





(402,587)





(51,701)



















Change in debt

281,855





4,000





308,859





(5,000)



Cash dividends paid

(17,255)





(16,771)





(51,322)





(49,811)



Other financing

(19,715)





2,792





(24,107)





(21,332)



  Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

244,885





(9,979)





233,430





(76,143)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,270)





1,986





(4,177)





(1,668)



















Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(56,568)





$

(3,404)





$

(43,191)





$

(19,357)



 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)





Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021















Sales to external customers

$

229,076





$

111,121





$





$

340,197



Operating income













28,961



Operating margin %













8.5

%

Restructuring charges













3,853



Currency exchange losses, net













100



Product liability expense













10,688



Acquisition related costs













7,351



Adjusted operating income (loss)

44,364





12,599





(6,010)





50,953



Adjusted operating margin %

19.4

%



11.3

%







15.0

%

Depreciation and amortization (a)













11,823



Adjusted EBITDA

52,514





16,142





(5,880)





62,776



Adjusted EBITDA %

22.9

%



14.5

%







18.5

%

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

194,303





$

110,089





$





$

304,392



Operating income













41,149



Operating margin %













13.5

%

Restructuring charges













7,603



Currency exchange losses, net













2,759



Product liability expense













2,077



Acquisition related costs













41



Adjusted operating income (loss)

40,898





15,658





(2,927)





53,629



Adjusted operating margin %

21.0

%



14.2

%







17.6

%

Depreciation and amortization (a)













9,856



Adjusted EBITDA

47,465





18,848





(2,828)





63,485



Adjusted EBITDA %

24.4

%



17.1

%







20.9

%



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.



Americas



International



Corporate



Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















Sales to external customers

$

655,123





$

334,792





$





$

989,915



Operating income













108,049



Operating margin %













10.9

%

Restructuring charges













12,239



Currency exchange gains, net













(359)



Product liability expense













25,235



Acquisition related costs













11,891



Adjusted operating income (loss)

138,778





41,794





(23,517)





157,055



Adjusted operating margin %

21.2

%



12.5

%







15.9

%

Depreciation and amortization (a)













33,716



Adjusted EBITDA

161,861





52,095





(23,185)





190,771



Adjusted EBITDA %

24.7

%



15.6

%







19.3

%

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020















Sales to external customers

$

629,787





$

330,188





$





$

959,975



Operating income













148,213



Operating margin %













15.4

%

Restructuring charges













18,475



Currency exchange losses, net













3,821



Product liability expense













4,878



Acquisition related costs













202



COVID-19 related costs













757



Adjusted operating income (loss)

149,708





45,719





(19,081)





176,346



Adjusted operating margin %

23.8

%



13.8

%







18.4

%

Depreciation and amortization (a)













29,284



Adjusted EBITDA

169,343





55,075





(18,788)





205,630



Adjusted EBITDA %

26.9

%



16.7

%







21.4

%



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Consolidated





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

13

%

27

%

25

%

28

%

14

%

15

%

19

%



(28)

%



12

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

(2)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(3)

%

(1)

%



(1)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

13

%

25

%

24

%

27

%

13

%

12

%

18

%



(29)

%



11

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

21

%

%

%

22

%

%

9

%



%



8

%

Organic constant currency sales change

13

%

4

%

24

%

27

%

(9)

%

12

%

9

%



(29)

%



3

%







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

1

%

22

%

13

%

16

%

%

15

%

9

%



(27)

%



3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(3)

%

(1)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

(3)

%

(3)

%



(2)

%



(2)

%

Constant currency sales change

(1)

%

19

%

12

%

13

%

(2)

%

12

%

6

%



(29)

%



1

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

16

%

%

%

8

%

%

4

%



%



4

%

Organic constant currency sales change

(1)

%

3

%

12

%

13

%

(10)

%

12

%

2

%



(29)

%



(3)

%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

19

%

3

%

35

%

39

%

36

%

35

%

26

%



(30)

%



18

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(1)

%

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%



(1)

%



(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

18

%

3

%

34

%

38

%

35

%

34

%

25

%



(31)

%



17

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

%

%

%

35

%

%

8

%



%



7

%

Organic constant currency sales change

18

%

3

%

34

%

38

%

%

34

%

17

%



(31)

%



10

%







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

3

%

4

%

19

%

22

%

8

%

21

%

10

%



(32)

%



4

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

1

%

%

%

(1)

%

%



(1)

%



%

Constant currency sales change

3

%

4

%

20

%

22

%

8

%

20

%

10

%



(33)

%



4

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

%

%

%

12

%

%

3

%



%



2

%

Organic constant currency sales change

3

%

4

%

20

%

22

%

(4)

%

20

%

7

%



(33)

%



2

%



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

5

%

164

%

(1)

%

8

%

(15)

%

(9)

%

6

%



(25)

%



1

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(13)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

(1)

%

(4)

%

(2)

%



(2)

%



(3)

%

Constant currency sales change

3

%

151

%

(4)

%

6

%

(16)

%

(13)

%

4

%



(27)

%



(2)

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

145

%

%

%

4

%

%

11

%



%



8

%

Organic constant currency sales change

3

%

6

%

(4)

%

6

%

(20)

%

(13)

%

(7)

%



(27)

%



(10)

%







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

Fall Protection

Core Sales



Non-Core

Sales



Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(2)

%

117

%

(4)

%

4

%

(12)

%

8

%

5

%



(17)

%



1

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(6)

%

(18)

%

(6)

%

(6)

%

(4)

%

(8)

%

(6)

%



(6)

%



(6)

%

Constant currency sales change

(8)

%

99

%

(10)

%

(2)

%

(16)

%

%

(1)

%



(23)

%



(5)

%

Less:

Acquisitions

%

97

%

%

%

1

%

%

7

%



%



6

%

Organic constant currency sales change

(8)

%

2

%

(10)

%

(2)

%

(17)

%

%

(8)

%



(23)

%



(11)

%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. 

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Consolidated



Americas



International

Portable Gas Detection

27

%



38

%



6

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

25

%



3

%



151

%

Industrial Head Protection

24

%



34

%



(4)

%

Breathing Apparatus

13

%



18

%



3

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

13

%



35

%



(16)

%

Fall Protection

12

%



34

%



(13)

%

Core Sales

18

%



25

%



4

%













Non-Core Sales

(29)

%



(31)

%



(27)

%













Net Sales

11

%



17

%



(2)

%

Net Sales excluding Acquisitions

3

%



10

%



(10)

%











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Consolidated



Americas



International

Portable Gas Detection

13

%



22

%



(2)

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel*

19

%



4

%



99

%

Industrial Head Protection

12

%



20

%



(10)

%

Breathing Apparatus

(1)

%



3

%



(8)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

(2)

%



8

%



(16)

%

Fall Protection

12

%



20

%



%

Core Sales

6

%



10

%



(1)

%













Non-Core Sales

(29)

%



(33)

%



(23)

%













Net Sales

1

%



4

%



(5)

%

Net Sales excluding Acquisitions

(3)

%



2

%



(11)

%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. 

 

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,







Nine Months Ended September 30,









2021



2020



%

Change



2021



2020



%

Change





























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

18,823





$

28,034





(33)%



$

80,362





$

107,763





(25)%



Tax expense associated with transactions

1,713













1,713













Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting

(293)





(80)









(2,372)





(1,699)









Subtotal

20,243





27,954





(28)%



79,703





106,064





(25)%





























Product liability expense

10,688





2,077









25,235





4,878









Acquisition related costs

7,351





41









11,891





202









Restructuring charges

3,853





7,603









12,239





18,475









Asset related losses, net

375





62









423





189









COVID-19 related costs

















757









Currency exchange losses (gains), net

100





2,759









(359)





3,821









Income tax expense on adjustments

(5,525)





(3,700)









(12,845)





(7,614)









Adjusted earnings

$

37,085





$

36,796





1%



$

116,287





$

126,772





(8)%





























Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.94





$

0.94





0%



$

2.95





$

3.23





(9)%



Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

