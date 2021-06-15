PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading MSP marketing and sales enablement solution provider, Mindmatrix, is exhibiting at the ASCII IT Success Summits this Summer. The summits are at Lincolnshire Marriott Resort in Chicago (IL) on July 21st & 22nd and at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley in Raleigh (NC) on August 18 & 19, 2021.
Since1999, ASCII Success Summits have been bringing together MSPs and IT solution providers, dozens of technology vendors, and key industry leaders in a two-day format that incorporates extensive peer networking, education, and training.
As a leader in MSP marketing and sales enablement,Mindmatrix is one of the regular sponsors of the ASCII Success Summits. This year, Mindmatrix is a Silver sponsor and will be presenting its newly launched, MSP Advantage Program 5.0 at the Summit. It is the latest version of its popular MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement program. The key goal and vision behind the release of MSP Advantage Program 5.0 was to introduce a new UI that's more user-friendly and intuitive with an increased focus on sales enablement and automation.
Released as a result of feedback from Mindmatrix's MSP customer segment in specific, the intent was to make the MSP Advantage Program 5.0 truly the only program that MSPs will ever need to market and sell effectively. The newer version allows users to engage in integrated digital, voice, and print marketing tactics and offers better reporting functionality. It also comes with more robust CRM integration technology, inbound marketing tools, and a service and support structure.
At the Summit, Mindmatrix will be represented by Eric Weber, Director of Sales-MSP Advantage Program. To learn more about the Mindmatrix MSP Advantage Program, meet with Eric at any time during the Summit, or reach out to eric.weber@mindmatrix.net for an appointment. (ASCII members qualify for a special discount.)
About MSP Advantage Program & Mindmatrix
Mindmatrix provides a complete marketing and sales enablement solution for Managed IT Services Providers and other Hi-Tech channel partners including VARs, integrators, consultants, and ISVs helping them sell more. Through its MSP-IT Advantage Program, Mindmatrix works with hundreds of MSPs, integrators, and VARs to make their marketing easy and effective. The MSP Advantage Program lets MSPs focus on what they do best: Managing Services by offering them all the tools, strategies, content, and marketing and sales support they need to pursue and close leads effectively.
About The ASCII Group, Inc:
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, VARs, and solution providers. The group has over 1,300 members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction, and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs and VARs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ascii.com.
Media Contact
Eric Weber, Mindmatrix, 412.848.4802, eric.weber@mindmatrix.net
SOURCE Mindmatrix