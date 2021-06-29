PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, known for being the leading provider of multi-cloud data backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions, has released the early access version of MSP360 Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), the company's first-ever RMM solution for managed services providers (MSPs).
"MSP360 RMM is a robust product that gives MSPs the ability to start proactive management on any of the systems that they're managing today for customers," said Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360. "Our RMM is in response to the direct needs of our customers. We can now offer them backup, remote access, and RMM solutions within a single pane of glass. We're committed to our goal of being the number one MSP platform in the market, and our RMM is the next step in a full-featured MSP platform."
MSP360 RMM's ease of use and features
MSP360 RMM helps MSPs and IT professionals manage all aspects of their IT infrastructures. The easy-to-use and cost-effective platform comes with a single dashboard for system performance and resources monitoring, patch management, antivirus management, remote access, and scripting, and combines RMM, remote access, and backup in a single platform. MSP360 RMM supports Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and Windows Server 2012 R2 up to 2019.
Introductory period deal and admin billing
For the first three months, MSP360 RMM is free for MSPs. After the introductory period ends, the solution, unlike other RMM platforms available in the marketplace today, will be billable by admin instead of endpoints.
"Our admin pricing for MSP360 RMM fits with what MSPs want to see when it comes to proactive monitoring and management," he said. "MSPs stay with MSP360 because our services and software speak for themselves. We don't have long-term contracts, complex license models, or monthly minimums for MSPs. At the end of the day, our goal is to make things as simple and profitable as possible for MSPs."
About MSP360
Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides cutting-edge SaaS solutions that are simple, cloud-based, and profitable for MSPs. MSP360 Managed Backup (MBS) is the number one easy-to-use MSP platform for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. MBS allows MSPs to leverage the power of public cloud storage like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Backblaze B2, and Wasabi to increase profit while delivering best-in-class data protection to their customers.
