HORSHAM, Pa., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Producer Ross Schriftman and Director Kevin Hackenberg, have won a prestigious Award of Excellence from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for the moving drama, My Million Dollar Mom, which highlights the difficult choices we have to make between our life goals and the needs of a loved one who is ill. My Million Dollar Mom features an exceptional story inspired by the experience of writer and producer Ross Schriftman, who cared for his mom Shirley, who died from Alzheimer's; a form of dementia. Moving performances included Pete Postiglione, portraying Ross, Susan Moses, portraying Shirley, and Hollywood actor Currie Graham, portraying the Governor. The film takes audiences through the push-pull of the decision Ross faced about whether to accept an offer to run for Congress, a life-long dream, while deciding how he would care for his mom who wished to remain at home.
A musical score by Curtis Institute composer Chelsea Komschlies and the beautiful Jewish Mi Shebeirach prayer of healing and courage for care givers, written and performed by the late Debbie Freedman, surround this endearing film. "I am so pleased with the great performance of our actors, the work of our experienced production team, and the composers and musicians that helped us bring our story to audiences so that they can better understand dementia, care giving and long-term care issues." said Schriftman.
The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at http://www.BestShorts.net.
In winning a Best Shorts Award, My Million Dollar Mom joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including The Weinstein Company for Market Hours, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story, and an Oscar winning production Mr. Hublot from Laurent Witz of Luxembourg. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, "Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world ranging from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."
For more information about My Million Dollar Mom contact Ross Schriftman by telephone 215-682-7075 or by email at mymilliondollarmom@gmail.com. The film's website, which also lists community event program opportunities is http://www.mymilliondollarmom.com.
