MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What about My Mac 'n' Cheese!": a heartfelt story with an important lesson. "What about My Mac 'n' Cheese!" is the creation of published author Mykel Hyson Faeger, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who earned a bachelor's degree in family and consumer sciences, with an emphasis in child development, and a master's in college teaching, with an emphasis in student personnel services.
Faeger shares, "What about My Mac 'n' Cheese! is a short little story about how a young girl named Cora learned from her mom the importance of feeding the poor and the blessings received in doing what is right."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mykel Hyson Faeger's new book is a faith-based narrative that teaches the importance of helping those less fortunate.
With two contrasting families showcased, young readers will be introduced to an important lesson in caring for one another.
