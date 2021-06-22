MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Grateful Soul": an introspective volume where each story possesses a notable reason on why one should not forget to be appreciative of the blessings vested by the Creator. Also found within the pages is the truth about God being always present in the lives of His children and that He intervenes in His own ways in order to protect and save those who are dear to Him. "A Grateful Soul" is the creation of published author Nadia Sanon, a faithful member of the church who obtained a great spiritual awareness. She is currently working on a degree in human services from the College of Boricua in New York City.
Sanon shares, "A Grateful Soul rises from a spring of deep inspiration to enthrall all whom it touches. It provides a panoramic view of the nobility and the power of God. The work proceeds story by story to reveal why those who call upon the Lord shall always find the courage and the strength to survive the trials of life. As an illustration of this idea, consider the following communication from the Almighty: 'Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest' (Joshua 1:9 KJV)."
"A Grateful Soul expresses gratitude for the Lord and all his works. The stories of the book deliver many personal accounts of God stepping forth to save his children. It also shares anecdotes that illustrate the Lord's role as a friend, counselor, and savior. The Lord is always with his children. He celebrates with them during the happy times and provides encouragement during times of strife. The Lord has assured us that he will always be close at hand. King David shared the following in support of this idea: 'I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth' (Psalm 121:1–2 KJV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nadia Sanon's new book is a compelling read that testifies to God's unconditional love and Him being omniscient. Through this compilation of heartwarming testimonials, the author reminds her readers of the significance of paying gratitude to the one and only Creator.
