MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kenney the Koala and the Birthday Surprise": an enjoyable birthday story for young readers. "Kenney the Koala and the Birthday Surprise" is the creation of published author Nadiyah Maryam, a native of Los Angeles and a loving mother of three who found a rewarding career mentoring school-aged children at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside.
Maryam shares, "Today is no ordinary day. In fact, it's the best day of the entire year; well, for Kenney, that is. Today is Kenney's birthday, and he couldn't be more excited! His only wish for the day is to spend it with his closest friends. But where are they?
"He searches high and low, yet no one can be found. Kenney thinks everyone has forgotten about his birthday; but have they? Perhaps Kenney's birthday is filled with more surprises than he could have ever imagined."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nadiyah Maryam's new book is a sweet story that shows children the importance of valuing those closest.
Maryam writes in hopes of bringing some joy and positivity to the lives of the readers.
View a synopsis of "Kenney the Koala and the Birthday Surprise" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Kenney the Koala and the Birthday Surprise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Kenney the Koala and the Birthday Surprise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing