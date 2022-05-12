"My Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nakia Lawrence is an enlightening take on the power that God shares and the encouragement to overcome challenges.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey": a triumphant and powerful story of overcoming even the darkest of situations and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. "My Journey" is the creation of published author Nakia Lawrence, an uplifting and positive writer who lives her life for God and finds the glory in each and every situation.
Lawrence shares, "When I gave my life to God, I never knew it would be the way it was and would be. There are days when you're loving God, feeling full of life, trying to do most things right, and I say most because we are not perfect people. We may fail at times, and when we do, don't just stay there feeling miserable, thinking that you'll never do this right or saying nothing good is going to happen for me. No matter what, we also think that God has forsaken us. I used to feel that exact same way before and after I gave my life to God. Then I learned that God was always there. He never left me. If you're going through the same thing, you may become very overwhelmed with different thoughts running all around your head. You may be confused and don't know what to do or who to turn to. But I know a higher power that will be there for you when your family and friends are not, and His name is Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nakia Lawrence's new book is an eye-opening read that will show the true meaning behind specific experiences and how to use the teachings to gain self-awareness as new life experiences happen.
Using this book, the spirit of God will resonate, leaving a lasting feeling of contentment and knowing that all things are possible with drive and determination.
Consumers can purchase "My Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
