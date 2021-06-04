MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Not a Monster": a potent discussion about social adversity. "I Am Not a Monster" is the creation of published author Namun G. Hague, a married father of three who hopes to inspire and encourage young men and women everywhere.
Hague writes, "Hope is a powerful force. When hope is poured into someone, it will enable them to be great and realize who they are. I Am Not a Monster is one kid's journey into discovering not only who he is but also what he can overcome."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Namun G. Hague's new book is an engaging story of the negative experiences faced by many.
With meaningful writing and vibrant imagery, this simple story carries a powerful message of hope to those who may need it most.
View a synopsis of "I Am Not a Monster" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I Am Not a Monster" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am Not a Monster," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing