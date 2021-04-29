MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mr. McWhooBoo": a lovely children's book that tells the story of Mr. McWhooBoo the owl and the price he paid for the mischief he played on children on Halloween night. "Mr. McWhooBoo" is the creation of published author Nan A. Smith, a retired elementary school teacher who taught in Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas. After spending forty-five years as an Air Force wife, she retired in San Antonio and lives in an Air Force retirement community called Blue Skies of Texas.
Smith shares, "Mr. McWhooBoo is a mild-mannered owl who lives in an old oak tree on Peanut Butter Lane. One Halloween night, he gets a tickle in his tail feathers as he watches costume-clad children come trick-or-treating down the street. He just can't control himself and turns into a big bully. Life teaches him a lesson, or does it?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan A. Smith's new book is a wholesome read that inspires kindness to children, guiding them to always be gentle to others.
