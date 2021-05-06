MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Super Brother Stories": an amazing saga about brothers who possess the ability to help the world in their own ways. Will they be able to come to everyone's rescue? "The Super Brother Stories" is the creation of published author Nan Jiang, a Chinese immigrant, a mom of two boys, and a middle-aged Christian. She works at an automobile business during the day and dreams about writing good stories for God at night.
Nan Jiang shares, "Won't it be nice if your drawings can turn into real beings? Two super brothers and two fluffy monsters. Together, they can help the world—or at least their own family.
"Life is tough. School is challenging. The Super Brothers are here to the rescue.
"What would you do if you have this superpower in you too?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan Jiang's new book engages readers, young and old, in an extraordinary adventure designed to bring joy and entertainment in the midst of everyday struggles.
View a synopsis of "The Super Brother Stories" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Super Brother Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Super Brother Stories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing