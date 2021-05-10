MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sugar's Adventures in Helping Others": a sweet canine adventure. "Sugar's Adventures in Helping Others" is the creation of published author, Nancy J. Boring, a retired school bus driver who enjoys spending time with her family and fur babies.

Boring shares, "Sugar's adventure in the woods today behind her home where she loves to explore is to see who might need a little help. So off she goes.

I wonder who she will meet and help today. Read the pages in the book and find out. Let's go on an adventure with Sugar. Happy reading."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy J. Boring's new book is inspired by the real-life Sugar, a rescue dog.

Join along as Sugar encounter's a series of friends in the woods and offers whatever assistance they may need.

View a synopsis of "Sugar's Adventures in Helping Others" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Sugar's Adventures in Helping Others" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sugar's Adventures in Helping Others", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

