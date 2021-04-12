MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Slide of Memories": a daughter's poignant memoir of love, longing, and remembrance. "Slide of Memories" is the creation of published author Nancy Johnson, a woman of strong faith in God. She is a seventy-seven-year-old woman who has been writing stories since she was eleven years old.
Johnson shares, "I love to write stories. For many years I have done this. I felt very blessed to have the parents that God gave me. Even though I was an only child, I was not spoiled. My parents taught me many things at an early age. They did this because they cared. They passed away early and I worked to be able to understand many things in life. I wanted this title, 'Slide of Memories,' like an old slide projector that can show pictures. A tribute to my parents!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Johnson's new book takes the readers on a lovely journey into the heart of one woman who reminisces her early days and the love she embraced from her family. This memoir is too beautiful not to be shared.
View a synopsis of "Slide of Memories" on YouTube.
