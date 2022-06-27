"What on Earth Is Going On?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Johnson is delightful story of a young girl's journey through life that offers important lessons on values and unexpected twists.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What on Earth Is Going On?": a creative and compelling story of growth and life lessons. "What on Earth Is Going On?" is the creation of published author Nancy Johnson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been creating from a young age.

Johnson shares, "This book is also done with a child's vision, and she continues her views as she becomes an adult. She became an adult, and she hates any type of conflict and wants peace and respect for everyone. Maybe when everyone reads this, they will also not want conflict and have respect."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Johnson's new book examines the complications of conflict and the comfort one finds in times of peace.

Johnson's concise fiction will captivate readers while imparting engaging themes for consideration.

Consumers can purchase "What on Earth Is Going On?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What on Earth Is Going On?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.