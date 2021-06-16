MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Papa Was a Pastor, and Mama Was a Minister: Practical Demonstrations of the Fruit of the Spirit": a private look into the lives of a family raised in the church. "Papa Was a Pastor, and Mama Was a Minister: Practical Demonstrations of the Fruit of the Spirit" is the creation of published author Nancy McDaniel, who has been married to husband, Captain Don, for fifty-seven years. Together, they have two sons who wed beloved daughters-in-law and graced them with four grandchildren.
McDaniel shares, "Curl up in a cozy corner with a collection of experiences from a preacher's kid (PK) viewpoint. These stories have simmered for over twenty years in scribbled form, squeezed out between life's more pressing responsibilities. Papa always thought if he could not do the job at a church in two years, it was time to move to another church. So we girls had many fresh adventures and met many different kinds of people in the ten churches he served while we were growing up. Our parents taught us biblical principles by their example in life situations. They walked the talk before it was a popular phrase. They demonstrated the fruit of the Spirit in their daily lives. Sit back and experience life adventures through the eyes of a PK."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, McDaniel's new book is an enjoyable account of the author's family and the ministry they taught.
The personal anecdotes found within are a pleasant perusal of the lives of a family who lived and loved within the many churches they encountered.
