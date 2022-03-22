MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Night, Martha": an engaging message of hope and forgiveness. "Good Night, Martha" is the creation of published author Nancy Morton, a resident of Illinois.
Morton shares, "Grandma has died. Her wishes were to be cremated. One grandson will sign while the other refuses. The quest for a signature becomes a spiritual journey—of sorts. The subtitle for this play could be Confessions of a Wayward Christian."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Morton's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness a spiritual tale unfold.
Presented in a play-like format, Morton's story will draw readers in from the first page as they witness a family's spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase "Good Night, Martha" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
