MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Night, Martha": an engaging message of hope and forgiveness. "Good Night, Martha" is the creation of published author Nancy Morton, a resident of Illinois.

Morton shares, "Grandma has died. Her wishes were to be cremated. One grandson will sign while the other refuses. The quest for a signature becomes a spiritual journey—of sorts. The subtitle for this play could be Confessions of a Wayward Christian."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Morton's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness a spiritual tale unfold.

Presented in a play-like format, Morton's story will draw readers in from the first page as they witness a family's spiritual journey.

Consumers can purchase "Good Night, Martha" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Good Night, Martha," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.