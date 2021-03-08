MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Escape with an Angel" is the story of Peter, who became a victim of the wickedness of King Herod. "Escape with an Angel" is author Nancy Smith's latest in her "Once Upon a Truth" series, which are stories taken from characters in the Bible.
Smith shares, "Escape with an Angel is a faith tale based on the story of Peter from the Bible. He is bound between two soldiers in prison. All looks hopeless, then an angel shows up!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Smith's new book is a fresh spin on classic Bible stories that children will love and learn from.
In this retelling of a classic story, the main characters come to life as they focus on the importance of celebrating and following the word of God, no matter the circumstances.
View a synopsis of "Escape with an Angel" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Escape with an Angel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Escape with an Angel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
