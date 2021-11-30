MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Lives in Texas": a delightful faith-based narrative for young readers. "Jesus Lives in Texas" is the creation of published author Nancy Tawil, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who moved to Texas after living in Manhattan for thirty-one years.
Tawil shares, "A touching story about a child's love for Jesus and the bond with her grandmother."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Tawil's new book is charmingly illustrated by the author's husband, Gus.
Tawil shares a sweet story of faith and love found within a family bonded through God's love.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus Lives in Texas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
