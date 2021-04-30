MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Kitten Named Boye": a lighthearted adventure. "A Kitten Named Boye" is the creation of published author, Nancye Hughes Chambers.
Nancye shares, "Boye is the name of a small black kitten that was born in a box in the back of an animal control truck on its way to an animal shelter. Born to a loving mother, you experience the early life of the little black kitten and his sister as they live in the shelter, up until the day that he is adopted by the tall, white-haired gentleman and goes to live with the man and his wife. From that point, you explore the world of birds, trees, butterflies, and four big dogs that live next door with the little black kitten who is named simply Boye. Come with us on this wonderful journey of A Kitten Named Boye."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancye Hughes Chambers' new book is a sweet tale of pet adoption.
With a delightful story and darling illustrations, this tale is certain to spark the interest of little one's everywhere. Join Boye on an adventure from growing up in the shelter to finding a forever home filled with love.
