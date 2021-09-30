MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spread Your Wings and Fly": an engaging adventure that will delight young readers' imaginations. "Spread Your Wings and Fly" is the creation of published author Naomi Ciambriello, a mother of four children and two daughters-in-law and a grandmother to ten grandchildren who resides in a small town in New England with her precious brother, Philip.
Ciambriello shares, "Spread Your Wings and Fly is a book about a beautiful and colorful bird family.
"The story concentrates on the two of three little birds in the family—Remmy Bird and Sophie Bird. They go on a journey throughout the forest, and they get lost. They have help along the way and meet one that will change their lives forever. This book is fun, interesting, and helps those reading it to become aware of what they already possess!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Naomi Ciambriello's new book is a pleasant and engaging children's tale with underlying spiritual tones.
Ciambriello shares a charming narrative of salvation with a unique twist within the pages of this vibrant tale.
View a synopsis of "Spread Your Wings and Fly" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spread Your Wings and Fly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spread Your Wings and Fly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing