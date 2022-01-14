MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 "Party of the Butterflies": a charming opportunity for artistic expression. "Party of the Butterflies" is the creation of published author Natalie Frazier, a loving wife and mother who is a retired hairstylist and avid baker.
Frazier shares, "Imagine and Draw books are not your normal children's books. They combine stories with art, your child's art! These books allow each child's creativity and imagination to come alive.
"Every child can marker, pencil, or crayon their way through each page while only using their imagination to draw and color what they are reading or hearing. The child becomes the illustrator of the book, and parents can keep the book as a memory for years to come.
"To every child, what can you create with your imagination because your imagination is magic!
"Party of the Butterflies is a sweet short story about springtime and butterflies getting together and having a good time after being squished in their cocoons as caterpillars."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natalie Frazier's new book will delight and engage the imagination of young readers as they discover a tale of springtime.
Frazier presents an enjoyable artistic opportunity for young readers as they are able to illustrate the story based on their own imaginings.
Consumers can purchase "Party of the Butterflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Party of the Butterflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing