MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Discernment: God Is Speaking, But Are You Listening?": a potent reminder of the importance of maintaining a connection with God. "Discernment: God Is Speaking, But Are You Listening?" is the creation of published author Natasha Aughtry, a loving wife, dedicated mother, and Oklahoma native who now resides in the Buffalo, New York, area.
Aughtry shares, "Daily we are confronted with circumstances that call for major decisions in our lives to be made, such as family matters, finances, relationships, career moves, health issues, etc. Decisions and choices made then create shifts in the path we find ourselves on. With each shift or turn, we're either propelled forward or left in cycles of brokenness, devastation, and confusion. Because of this, a yielding submissive ear open for God's guidance, wisdom, and divine intervention is a must. Join me as we carefully unpack this life-changing gift called discernment. If you are experiencing a disconnect between you and God, this is the book for you! If you struggle with spiritual deafness concerning hearing God's voice, this book will place you on the path of growth and advancement! If you've found yourself praying for change in how you hear, interpret, or respond to God's instructions, this book will birth the breakthrough that you desperately need! Discernment—God Is Speaking, but Are You Listening? will empower, refresh, and position you to hear God like never before."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natasha Aughtry's new book offers a thoughtful exploration of the ways in which God intervenes on one's behalf if they are only willing to listen.
Aughtry's articulate discussion pairs careful reflection with relevant scripture for the consideration of each reader as they reflect on their own spiritual journey.
