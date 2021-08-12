MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reciprocity of One's Past: Grace": a moving exploration of the innocence of youth and dangers of young adulthood. "Reciprocity of One's Past: Grace" is the creation of published author Nathan Gerald Wilson, a native of Bronx, New York, who credits his loving parents and godmother with helping to develop and nurture a wonderful life.
Wilson shares, "Life can be like a wheel going round and round, taking you through this life called time. Once you get on, we spin through good and bad experiences that shape our perspective toward life. As the wheel continues to spin, we must make choices that will either enhance, sustain, or destroy our lives. What is your perspective? What will you choose?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Gerald Wilson's new book is a compelling tale of overcoming substance abuse issues.
Wilson's story is sharp and witty as he presents a bold series of truths about life, redemption, and faith.
View a synopsis of "Reciprocity of One's Past: Grace" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Reciprocity of One's Past: Grace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reciprocity of One's Past: Grace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing