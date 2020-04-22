PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Solutions Inc. (NCS), serving churches and ministries for more than 100 years, has launched a Contribution Relief Program. Comprising two new offerings, faith-based customers will have the ability to receive donations through an online giving platform and easy-to-use pre-addressed remittance envelopes. Partnering with Pineapple Payments, a rapidly growing payments provider for nonprofits, NCS introduced a turnkey online giving solution earlier this month.
The newly formed NCS Contribution Relief Program launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, NCS's greater vision is to help its organizations reach their members who are widely adopting online or "virtual" church services. A suite of customized, digital communications must be simple to deploy for churches of any size to implement, on a limited budget and with limited staff.
"As organizations continue to adapt to meet the needs of their community members, NCS Solutions has adopted these new convenience vehicles to help churches and ministries effectively reach deeper into their communities," said Doug Wright, President of NCS Solutions. "Now we find ourselves with COVID-19, and our team is well poised to help solve our customers' greatest challenge, staying financially viable."
"Nonprofits need new solutions and that is more evident today than ever before," said Jon Halpern, President of Pineapple Payments, who also serves as a board member of a Pittsburgh-based philanthropic group that helps non-profits accelerate and reach sustainability. "The integration of Pineapple's payment technology to the NCS Contribution Relief Program drives new opportunities for online giving."
NCS, traditionally one of the largest church envelope providers, has customarily printed and fulfilled bulk envelope programs, contribution recordings and printed bulletins across the United States and Canada. NCS will distribute samples of the new remittance envelopes this month to churches as it launches its Contribution Relief Program. Online giving through Pineapple Payments is set up for churches to receive one-time donations or recurring payments with the lowest possible transaction fees.
"While digitization is becoming widely accepted, most faith-based community members still appreciate the envelope process of giving," added Wright.
To learn more about the NCS Contribution Relief Program, visit us at www.ncssolutions.org
ABOUT PINEAPPLE PAYMENTS
Pineapple Payments is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based payments technology company that provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for merchants of all shapes and sizes. Its core payment platform and suite of value-added payments tools are distributed by resellers nationwide, including some of the largest payment processing companies and Independent Sales Organizations.
