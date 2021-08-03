National Night Out 2021 (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Town Watch)

National Night Out 2021 (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Town Watch)

 By National Association of Town Watch

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Town Watch (NATW), in partnership with Lower Merion Community Watch, will host the annual "National Night Out" (NNO) Festival in the rear of the Wynnewood Shopping Center, 50 E. Wynnewood Road, on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Philadelphia Flyers will be on hand to help celebrate the return of the event.

Thousands of residents will enjoy live music, great food, rides, carnival games, Lower Merion Police, Fire and Narberth Ambulance, roving entertainment, safety information and displays from many area nonprofits and businesses.     

This is the "38th Annual National Night Out" which will involve millions of people from 16,500 communities across the country from all 50 states.

National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin of Wynnewood, will be at the Lower Merion event. 

NNO is designed to: (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and;(4) Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Parking will be available throughout the Wynnewood Shopping Center.  Learn more about National Night Out at nationalnightout.org. Please also visit LMCommunityWatch.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-night-out-in-wynnewood-tonight-philadelphia-flyers-to-help-lower-merion-celebrate-301347383.html

SOURCE National Association of Town Watch

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.