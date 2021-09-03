DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th and the end of a decades-long war. As it did twenty years ago, America once again looks towards our military community to lead the way in solving our most pressing challenges. One of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundations (TMF) is launching an operation to support Afghan Resettlement here in the United States--with veterans and families of the fallen at the helm.
TMF is calling on veterans and families of the fallen to continue their commitment to service in support of Afghan evacuees through two lines of effort:
First, In partnership with the American Red Cross, TMF will be supporting the efforts of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to send veterans and survivor volunteers on 2 week deployments to military bases housing Afghan evacuees. There, they will provide critical humanitarian relief, alongside the American Red Cross -- providing food, supplies, emotional support, and other assistance to those affected. For more information on this initiative, veterans are encouraged to visit the American Red Cross volunteer website here.
Second, to provide longer term support, TMF is additionally recruiting veterans to volunteer in helping Afghan evacuees as they begin a new life here in the United States, specifically focusing on Afghan youth. Veterans who are part of TMF's Character Does Matter mentorship program will be activated to engage with Afghan youth and serve as mentors as they resettle in the U.S.
Through these efforts, TMF is also working to support the personal needs of their military community. Veterans and families of the fallen are feeling a range of emotions, and TMF wants them to know that there is a community ready to provide them support; their community of veterans and families of the fallen have been actively helping each other through this trying time and the organization offers free mental health and well being resources for any who are struggling with recent news from overseas.
TMF will be looking for support for these critical initiatives, which will only allow these Afghan evacuees a greater chance at a new life here in America and provide continued purpose and leadership for the veteran community as they grapple with the end of America's longest war. To support please visit: TravisManion.org/afg
"It is imperative that we honor our commitment and promises to our Afghan allies, who risked so much to support our military forces over the past 20 years," said TMF President, Ryan Manion. "It's of no surprise to me that the first group to step forward and offer assistance to the Afghan evacuees would be our veteran community, who continue to serve our country even after they've taken off the uniform."
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.
The story of 1stLt Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.travismanion.org.
