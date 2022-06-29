(PRNewsfoto/Natixis)

(PRNewsfoto/Natixis)

 By Natixis

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated $73.63 million, in five-year, floating-rate financing to subsidiaries of Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, to finance the acquisition of Mansion at Bala, a 276-unit, Class A multifamily property located in Philadelphia.

Built in 2010, the property includes a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 1,059 square feet. Community amenities include a resident's clubhouse, business center, fitness room, outdoor swimming pool and parking garage.

The property is situated along City Avenue and adjacent to Bala Cynwyd, one of suburban Philadelphia's main line communities. 

Rose Valley Capital is a full-service owner and asset management company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. The firm currently manages over 10,000 multifamily units and 2 million square feet of commercial space.

The financing was arranged by Robert Lipson, TJ Piper and Jeremy Lynch from Berkadia Commercial Mortgage.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contacts:

Tara Flanagan

Prosek Partners

tflanagan@prosek.com

Tel:  +1 646 818 9022

cib.natixis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natixis-corporate--investment-banking-provides-73-63-million-financing-for-acquisition-of-philadelphia-multifamily-property-301577882.html

SOURCE Natixis

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.