MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I's of Autism": an inspiring view of those living with autism. "I's of Autism" is the creation of published author Naughty'a Gray, a mother, wife, educator, and entrepreneur who is passionate about instilling a love of life-long learning in children of any age.
Gray shares, "Through the eyes of children, we see life beautifully and magically. I's of Autism was divinely created to highlight the exceptionality of children with autism. It will encourage and empower the children, families, and anyone who reads the book. Although it may have an intended audience, I hope it opens the eyes of the world.
"The book includes vivid full-color photographs of children's eyes accompanied by an affirmation. Each set of eyes will have an affirmation that begins with 'I am…' If your eyes were captured, what would they tell the world? Would your eyes display resiliency or a caring spirit? Would your eyes display power or a courageous heart? As William Shakespeare eloquently stated, 'The eyes are a window to the soul.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Naughty'a Gray's new book is an encouraging read for children of any age or ability.
With simple but meaningful statements and adorable portraits, Gray's new title is a powerful testament to the importance of positivity when working with children.
