PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology-focused marketing consultancy and marketing-led customer experience pioneer DemandLab has released The CMO's Challenge: Revenue Attribution From a Leadership Perspective. This new Insights Report examines the results of a recent survey of seasoned marketing leaders on the topic of marketing attribution and explores the story behind the numbers.
Today, marketing leaders are increasingly assuming a more substantial role in corporate leadership, specifically with regards to revenue generation. Yet CMOs continue to be challenged by the difficulty of reporting on revenue impact and company growth, with only 49% having an attribution strategy in place.
"This insights report helps marketers examine their attribution roadblocks and identify the steps to overcome them," said Rhoan Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder of DemandLab. "Successful marketing must include the ability to prove revenue impact as this is key in developing greater agility, better performance, bigger budgets, and more autonomy. The 49% of CMOs with no attribution strategy run a serious risk of jeopardizing their jobs and departments."
The Insight Report builds on The Leadership Outlook on Revenue Attribution Survey's findings, illustrates the perspective of marketing leaders, decision-makers, and C-suite executives, and examines revenue attribution through:
- Peer survey and benchmark data
- Executive leadership challenges and opportunities
- Expert actionable insights and recommendations
"The common theme of the difficulty in implementing attribution strategies inspired us to develop Sightline™, which allows marketers to accurately measure their performance without complex integrations or little sales process changes required," said Eric Hollebone, Chief Operating Officer at DemandLab. "Sightline works automatically in the background of existing Marketo Engage and Salesforce instances so marketers can focus on achieving end-to-end marketing attribution without a big lift. Our current clients using Sightline attribution are thrilled with the results."
DemandLab continues to innovate within the discipline of marketing attribution. For the full CMO's Challenge: Revenue Attribution From a Leadership Perspective Report, visit DemandLab's Revenue Attribution Resource Center.
To learn more about Sightline, visit DemandLab's website.
About DemandLab
We create marketing-led customer experiences. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and aligned content, we build marketing engines that deliver business insights, customer engagement and revenue growth for B2B enterprises. By orchestrating and optimizing technology, data, and content, we empower marketing teams to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer and transform the organization's revenue potential. Learn more at demandlab.com.
