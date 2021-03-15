MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Purposeful Season": a potent novel that helps readers find their real purpose in life. "A Purposeful Season" is the creation of published author Neida Nieves, a believer of God who hears sermons from pastors, stories and scripture from Sunday school teachers, and was taught moral values from her parents.
Nieves writes, "Growing up, she often wondered why she would have these amazing revelations by God in her life. She recalled as a young woman hearing a voice that instructed her to write down these encounters to share with others, but she reluctantly thought, 'No way! Who would believe me?'
"A mother of two, a wife with a full-time job, even if she did want to write, where would she ever find the time? And then it happened. As the summer season of 2018 was approaching, she was struck down with a rare neurological disease called 'transverse myelitis', which left her unable to walk. Hospitalized for nearly seventy days, she found the time. Correction: God gave her the time and the place to start on the journey for which she was intended—to inspire and give hope.
"Everything so divinely orchestrated from the doctors, the patients, her family and friends, her pastors, her coworkers, her finances, and her husband—all these are testament to the words 'When I am weak, he is strong.' In sickness, she would find healing; in this season, she would discover her purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neida Nieves's new book serves as an eye-opening reminder to readers that everyone in this world is created by God with purpose.
With this book, the author aims to provide readers a gleaming light that will guide them throughout their journey in finding their life's purpose.
View a synopsis of "A Purposeful Season" on YouTube.
