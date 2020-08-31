Nephrologists Point to Profound Unmet Need for New Agents to Treat Glomerular Diseases Such as IgA Nephropathy, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Lupus Nephritis

According to Spherix Global Insights, nephrologists anxiously await pipeline products such as Retrophin's sparsentan, Aurinia's voclosporin, Reata's bardoxolone methyl, and Calliditas' NEFECON to offer new options for patients suffering with these conditions