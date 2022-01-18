PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two new studies, each published in peer-reviewed journals, present new evidence to support the use of technology to collect and stratify patient-generated data, optimizing clinical workflows in behavioral health care settings. The research presents a roadmap for executing measurement-based care at scale and highlights solutions to pandemic-era bandwidth limitations in clinical settings.
NeuroFlow studied the efficacy of its integrated behavioral health platform as a substitute to the manual, in-person, and often paper-based collection of GAD-7 and PHQ-9 scores, instead connecting patients and providers with a smartphone app. The results, published by IDDB, noted several key advancements in the assessment of depression and anxiety:
- In an eight-week study of over 4,000 patients, remote assessments, personalized psychoeducation, and self-care activities were reliably delivered by a mobile technology platform to collect data and measure changes in depression and anxiety symptoms.
- Statistically and clinically significant reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms were observed and shared with care teams in real-time without disrupting their existing clinical workflows.
- Of those who took both a baseline PHQ-9 assessment and one eight weeks after initial introduction to the program, the proportion who endorsed suicidal thinking decreased by nearly 50%.
A second report, published by JMIR, zeroed in on NeuroFlow's proprietary severity score, a unique calculation given to each user in order to assess overall behavioral health acuity. The severity score model helps to reduce the total cost of care by determining specific patient needs and prioritization. Patient-reported and passive data were collected from 3,000 users to develop and train an artificial intelligence algorithm that demonstrated a strong correlation between the severity score and PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scores. Researchers concluded the following:
- Clinicians can reliably use a severity score as a proxy measure for screening and monitoring behavioral health symptoms longitudinally.
- The severity score is capable of identifying at-risk individuals that a PHQ-9 may miss during standard treatment, as it incorporates additional data such as mood scoring, journals, and other patient-submitted health information.
- Acuity levels calculated by NeuroFlow's severity score were statistically significantly correlated with expert panel clinical assessments of patient records.
"There is emerging evidence to suggest that using technology to collect patient data and vitals can provide numerous benefits to clinicians with respect to informing treatment of mental health symptoms," said Brian Daly, PhD., investigator, advisor to NeuroFlow, and Department Head of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Drexel University. "What we found is that measurement-based care can improve access to care, provide unique and actionable insights into client progress, and reduce some of the challenging bandwidth issues that are common in the healthcare industry."
This research was submitted with data from users with randomized age, sex, and symptomatic ranges. Data from both studies was analyzed, vetted, and presented to an impartial panel of reviewers over the course of several months. To support its ongoing research efforts, NeuroFlow recently compiled a Clinical Advisory Board composed of representatives from academia, technology, and clinical fields to uphold the organization's commitment to delivering evidence-based research around behavioral health.
"Underpinning everything we do at NeuroFlow is the thesis that we're helping people get better faster and delivering tools to providers that make their jobs easier," said NeuroFlow Chief Operating Officer Adam Pardes, who was a principal researcher on both studies. "This research provides additional evidence supporting the benefits of technology in delivering and scaling measurement-based, integrated care."
For more background on these reports, and other validation studies, please visit http://www.neuroflow.com/research.
About NeuroFlow
NeuroFlow provides best-in-class technology and care services for the effective integration of behavioral health. NeuroFlow's HIPAA-compliant platform supports over 14 million users across 150 health systems, payors, and organizations, helping them capture behavioral health insights and take action to proactively manage individuals and populations holistically. https://www.neuroflow.com/
