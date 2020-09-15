HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Pennsylvania released full survey results that show 50-plus Pennsylvania voters are not a lock for either presidential candidate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 4 point lead over President Donald Trump with 50-plus voters (50% - 46%) – driven by voters 65-plus who favor Biden by 11 points (53% - 42%).

The survey finds that support for Social Security and Medicare unifies voters from both parties.

A significant majority of voters from both parties say that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who will protect Social Security (87%), strengthen Medicare (88%), lower drug costs (90%) and increase protections for nursing homes (82%).

"This survey shows that candidates who want to win this year must address voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and other issues important to 50-plus voters," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

The Pennsylvania poll findings include:

  • 55% of voters 50-plus are worried about getting coronavirus and 22% know someone who has passed away from coronavirus.
  • More 50-plus voters are concerned about getting infected with coronavirus (64%) than getting a vaccine for it (32%).
  • 44% of voters 50-plus are worried about not being able to afford to retire.

Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group conducted 1600 interviews – by phone, using registered voter lists – with likely 2020 voters in Pennsylvania from August 30th to September 8th. 79% of interviews were conducted via cell phone; 21% via landline. Overall margin of error ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence. 

About AARP

AARP has 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania. Follow AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook at AARPPA and on Twitter @AARPPA.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

 

CONTACT:  

Steve Gardner, AARP PA


(717) 319-5484 or Sgardner@aarp.org


Or


Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA


(609) 902-6242 or Jisasi@aarp.org

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.