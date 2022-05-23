Author Sarah Clark aims to be the kind of adult she needed as a teenager
ERIE, PA., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The percentage of 15- to 17-year-olds who identify as "non-heterosexual" increased from
8.3% to 11.7% between 2015 and 2019. Those gay and bisexual adolescents are also at a greater risk for social isolation, bullying and emotional trauma.
In "The Snow Cone," Sarah Clark shares her personal narratives of growing up, coming of age, embracing her sexuality, and getting in touch with who she has always been. Through her memories, she describes the lessons she learned along the way, offering an example of a life of both losing and finding oneself.
"Not a whole lot has changed for gay kids in small towns in the last 30 years," said Clark. "The Snow Cone is for 14-year-old me, and anyone else who could use a little community."
Clark also reflects on the wisdom she has gained, which she uses to deal with shame, fear, doubt, social pressure, spirituality, resentment, guilt and anything that can lead to anxiety or distress. Her hope is that young readers will follow her journey of big dreams and self-realization and reach for those things, while embracing the permission to be themselves.
"We need MORE stories of happy, healthy queer people," added Clark. "Coming out is scary. Maybe more stories of people on the other side of it would be beneficial."
"The Snow Cone"
By Sarah Clark
ISBN: 9781982237509 (softcover); 9781982237516 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author:
Sarah Clark has developed a passion for swimming against the current. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, a design patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office, a license to practice massage therapy, and feels most alive creating content for her home church. She currently lives in Erie, Pennsylvania with her two teenage sons. To learn more, please visit http://www.TheSnowConeBook.com
