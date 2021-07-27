WARRENDALE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International recently published Racing Toward Zero: The Untold Story of Driving Green, a new book that challenges the widespread notion that battery electric vehicles are a surefire solution to sustainable transportation. Co-authored by Kelly Senecal and Felix Leach, the book delves into the myths and realities of propulsion technologies and lays out a vision for a better, faster path to zero emissions.
Racing Toward Zero examines the tumultuous history of competing technologies, scandals, and misinformation that have propelled us to a crossroads in transportation. The problem is straightforward: our current transportation methods are unsustainable. The solution, Senecal and Leach argue, is anything but straightforward. In the book, the urgency for a road to zero is explored with a holistic lens that accounts for all the ways emissions are generated throughout a vehicle's lifetime.
"There is no perfect solution to our transportation crisis," said co-author Kelly Senecal. "Despite what you may have heard, zero-emissions vehicles simply do not exist today. The future instead requires a balanced approach, harnessing the best qualities of both combustion and electrification."
Added co-author Felix Leach: "It is vitally important that we not only reduce emissions, but that we reduce emissions as quickly as possible. We cannot afford to wait years or decades for a future technology to come along and solve this problem for us. We must do everything we can today."
Senecal is the co-founder of the engineering software company Convergent Science and a visiting professor at the University of Oxford. Leach is an associate professor of engineering science at the University of Oxford. Both authors have extensive experience in the automotive field and share an enthusiasm for reducing emissions. In the book, the pair apply their expertise and passion to argue their case: the future is not electric, but eclectic.
After reading Racing Toward Zero, John Johnson, presidential professor emeritus at Michigan Tech, said, "This book discusses the new technologies that have the potential to advance vehicle propulsion systems to control and lower greenhouse gas emissions. It is a must-read for all people interested in the technology that will power future passenger cars."
The new book adds to SAE International's library of more than 300 original titles to-date. SAE International books are authored by some of the most respected names in the industry and explore topics critical to aerospace and ground vehicle engineering.
